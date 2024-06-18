Sports

Estonia Batter Sahil Chauhan breaks Chris Gayle’s record for fastest T20 century

Batter Sahil Chauhan from Estonia broke West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s record, smashing the fastest century in T20 cricket in just 27 balls during a game against Cyprus on Monday.
Estonia Batter Sahil Chauhan breaks Chris Gayle’s record for fastest T20 century

Episkopi [Cyprus]: Batter Sahil Chauhan from Estonia broke West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s record, smashing the fastest century in T20 cricket in just 27 balls during a game against Cyprus on Monday.

Gayle’s record of 30-ball century, which came for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013, was broken during a bilateral series between these two teams at Episkopi, which consists of six matches. During his knock of 144* in just 41 balls, Sahil smashed six boundaries and 18 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 351.

The fastest T20I century earlier belonged to Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton of Namibia, who smashed a 33-ball ton against Nepal in February 2024. Sahil’s effort is also the fastest century in T20I cricket. The knock by Sahil had 18 sixes, the most by a player in a men’s T20I innings.

In the second game, Cyprus made 191/7 in their 20 overs, with Taranjit Singh (44 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) being the top-scorer. Estonia chased it down in just 13 overs with six wickets in hand.  (ANI)

Also Read: World Championship of Legends: Former Cricketer Chris Gayle to lead West Indies Champions

Also Watch:             

Chris Gayle
Sahil Chauhan

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com