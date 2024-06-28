Euro 2024: Turkey overpower Czech Republic, Georgia stun Portugal

BERLIN: Turkey advanced as Group F runner-up into the last 16 after goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Cenk Tosun eliminated ten-men Czech Republic 2-1 while third-placed Georgia also progressed after beating leader Portugal 2-0 in the last round of group play on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic needed a victory to reach the next round, but Antonin Barak's dismissal for repeated foul play handed the Turks a numerical advantage with only 20 minutes into the encounter.

Turkey assumed control and created a presentable opportunity in the 27th minute when Arda Guler's sideways scissor kick got blocked in the last nick of time by Ladislav Krejci.

The Czechs almost stunned Türkiye before halftime, but David Jurasek couldn't finish the job with only goalkeeper Mert Gunok to beat.

After the restart, Turkey piled on the pressure and came close in the opening stages of the second half as Baris Yilmaz's header forced goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek into action.

Stanek was hapless though moments later as Calhanoglu benefitted on a rebound and slotted home the opener from the edge of the box into the far post bottom corner.

Turkey's lead didn't last long as outnumbered Czechs answered against the flow of the match after Turkey couldn't clear the ball from their area following a throw-in, allowing Tomas Soucek to level the scores in the 66th minute.

Vincenzo Montella's men put their progression beyond doubt in the added time as substitute Cenk Tosun finished off a solo run to make it 2-1 on the scoreboards.

In the other Group F match, Euro debutant Georgia secured its spot for the last 16 after edging uninspired group leader Portugal 2-0 on the goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze.

With the results, Portugal completed the group stage atop the standings, followed by Türkiye (both six points), Georgia (4 points) and the Czech Republic (1 point). Agencies

