Portugal defender Pepe becomes oldest player to play at Euro 2024

MUNICH: Portugal centre-back Pepe became the oldest player to start in the European Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Czechia. Aged 41 years and 113 days, he went past Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days old when he played in the Euro 2016 round of 16 match against Belgium.

A native of Brazil, Pepe, made his Portugal debut in November 2007 under Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari at 24 years. He has represented his county 136 times since, scoring eight goals and has received 25 yellow cards. Agencies

Oldest players to play in a European C’ship:

Pepe - Portugal - 41 years, 113 days

Gabor Kiraly - Hungary - 40 years, 86 days

Lothar Matthaus - Germany - 39 years, 91 days

Morten Olsen - Denmark - 38 years, 308 days

Maarten Stekelenburg - Netherlands - 38y, 278 d.

