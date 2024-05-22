Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Portugal squad in EURO 2024

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship, was included in Roberto Martinez’s 26-member squad for EURO 2024, announced on Tuesday. The 39-year-old is the record goalscorer in the tournament, with 14 goals and has also played the most games (25) in the tournament. Though his club, Al Nassr, failed to win the league title this season, he leads the scoring charts , with 33 strikes and 11 assists in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, however, is the not the only veteran in the squad, with his former Real Madrid teammate Pepe included in the team, making the centre-back the oldest player to feature in the tournament. At 41 years, two months and 25 days, he surpassed Gábor Király’s record, who featured in the 2016 edition of the tournament at 40 yrs 86 days.

The European Championship is set to be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14, with 24 teams vying for the title. Portugal is placed in Group F with Turkey, Czechia and Georgia.

Before the tourament, the team will play three friendlies against Finland (José Alvalade Stadium, June 4), Croatia (National Stadium, June 8) and the Republic of Ireland (Aveiro Municipal Stadium, June 11). Agencies

Also Read: Portugal and Al-Nassr star striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays down retirement plans

Also Watch: