Europa League: Aston Villa, Roma stunned; Nottingham Forest win under new coach

LONDON: Under its new coach, Nottingham Forest presented a concentrated display resulting in a 2-0 victory over Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

It was the first victory for Nottingham in the competition and only the second overall this season, while Porto was defeated for the first time this term.

Morgan Gibbs-White converted from the penalty spot in the 19th minute at the City Ground. Igor Jesus doubled the advantage from another penalty in the 77th.

Former Burnley and Everton manager Dyche replaced Postecoglou, who was fired in ruthless fashion on Saturday around 20 minutes after Forest’s 3-0 home loss to Chelsea that left the team in the Premier League relegation zone.

Postecoglou had been in the job for only 39 days and didn’t win any of his eight matches in charge.

Czech team Viktoria Plzen scored twice through Prince Kwabena Adu and Cheick Souare within two minutes in the first half to stun Roma 2-1 at Stadio Olimpico.

Paulo Dybala reduced the deficit from the spot early in the second half.

Elsewhere, Braga. Lyon and Midtjylland maintained their 100% records. Kerem Aktürkoglu converted from the spot for Fenerbahce in a 1-0 win over Stuttgart.

Early goals three minutes apart from Jens Odgaard and Thijs Dallinga put Bologna en route to a 2-1 victory over FCSB in Bucharest.

Lille was handed a 4-3 home defeat by 10-man PAOK. The kickoff of Feyenoord’s home game with Panathinaikos was twice changed because of a storm forecast before the Dutch hosts prevailed 3-1.

Mats Deijl’s second-half goal for European newcomer Go Ahead Eagles completed a 2-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa 2-1.

It was the first defeat for the Premier League club after two wins in Europe’s second-tier competition. The Dutch team recorded its second victory.

Deijl controlled the ball with his chest before firing a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez on the hour mark in the Dutch city of Deventer.

Evann Guessand struck early from inside the penalty area off Jadon Sancho’s cross to put Villa ahead in the fourth minute. It was the Ivory Coast forward’s first goal for his new club.

Mathis Suray equalised three minutes before the interval with a lob — scoring the historic first goal in the Europa League for the hosts. Villa’s Emi Buendía wasted a chance to equalise from the spot 11 minutes before the end, sending the penalty over the crossbar. The loss ended Villa’s five-game winning streak in all competitions.

Fran Navarro and substitute Mario Dorgeles scored one each for Braga to beat Red Star Belgrade 2-0 for the third win from three for the Portuguese team.

Corentin Tolisso netted from close range in the third minute and substitute Afonso Moreira scored in the final minute in Lyon’s 2-0 home win over Basel.

Danish club Midtjylland took home three points from neutral site Backa Topola, Serbia with a 3-0 win over Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv on two goals from Franculino Djú and another one from Philip Billing.

Emil Kornvig scored five minutes before the break and Norway’s Brann topped struggling Rangers 3-0. Jacob Sørensen headed in the second in the 55th as the Scottish team didn’t look capable of finding an answer to the aggressive play of the hosts. Noah Holm finished them off 11 minutes from time.

Rangers hired former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl as its new coach on Monday to replace the fired Russell Martin. Rangers are without a point in Europe. It was the second victory for Brann.

Rangers arch rivals Celtic came from a goal down to edge 10-man Sturm Graz 2-1. Liam Scales canceled out the opening goal by Tomi Horvat before Benjamin Nygren headed in the winner at Celtic Park. Minutes after the goal, Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani received a red card.

In the third-tier Conference League, Crystal Palace was stunned 1-0 by AEK Larnaca in London.

