Europa League: Fenerbache’s Jose Mourinho sees red as Manchester United draw

LONDON: Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side drew 1-1 with his former club Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspur secured a narrow 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

Artem Dovbyk's first-half penalty earned AS Roma a 1-0 home victory over Dynamo Kyiv and Ajax Amsterdam eased to a 3-0 win over Qarabag.

United took the lead in the 15th minute when Joshua Zirkzee found Christian Eriksen with a short pass and the Danish midfielder let fly with a powerful first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Youssef En-Nesyri levelled the score for Fenerbahce four minutes after the break, heading in Allan Saint-Maximin's perfectly placed cross.

Mourinho was shown a red card just before the hour mark after a heated dispute with the referee that seemingly included some colourful language.

United substitute Antony had to be taken off on a stretcher, adding to their mounting injury concerns.

Erik ten Hag's side, who have struggled for consistency in the early part of the season, have three points after drawing their opening three games in the competition while unbeaten Fenerbahce have five points.

Richarlison's penalty was enough for Tottenham to earn three points against visitors AZ Alkmaar.

The Premier League side broke the deadlock after the break when Maxim Dekker fouled Lucas Bergvall in the area and Richarlison chipped his penalty into the net in the 53rd minute.

Alkmaar's David Moller Wolfe received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 85th minute, dashing any remaining hopes for the Dutch side as Spurs maintained their perfect start to the competition.

Spurs have nine points after three straight wins while Alkmaar have three.

Dovbyk gave Roma the lead in the 23rd minute, converting a penalty after Taras Mykhavko was penalised for pulling Tommaso Baldanzi's shirt.

The visitors went close to equalising on several occasions, missing multiple opportunities, and had a goal disallowed just before the break for offside.

Roma, who have four points after three games, took control in the second half and continued to push forward in search of a second goal, controlling the majority of possession.

The hosts nearly found the net when Eldor Shomurodov fired a shot wide from a tight angle in the closing minutes.

Ajax Amsterdam eased to a 3-0 win over Qarabag, who had two players sent off thanks to goals from Kenneth Taylor, Chuba Akpom and a Wout Weghorst penalty.

Qarabag midfielder Julio Romao received an early red card for a foul on Mika Godts, while Elvin Jafarguliyev was sent off for a second booking just before the end.

Real Sociedad beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 in Belgrade thanks to goals from Jon Pacheco and Sergio Gomez. Striker Dor Turgeman grabbed a late consolation for the hosts nine minutes from time before teammate Osher Davida was sent off for a second booking just before fulltime.

Eintracht Frankfurt overcame a surprisingly tricky challenge to secure a 1-0 home victory against Latvia's FK RFS, with midfielder Hugo Larsson scoring the decisive goal in the 79th minute.

Athletic Bilbao beat Slavia Prague 1-0 at home thanks to a first-half strike from Nico Williams, that was set up by Alex Berenguer.

Pedro Rodriguez and Gustav Isaksen scored to give Lazio a 2-0 win at 10-man Twente who had goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall sent off 11 minutes into the match for a foul on Boulaye Dia.

Olympique Lyonnais suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Besiktas after a late goal by Gedson Fernandes.

In the Conference League, The New Saints, who became the first team from the Welsh league to reach the group stage of a European competition, won 2-0 against the Kazakh side Astana at home. Agencues

