Europa League: VfB Stuttgart win

Berlin: VfB Stuttgart began their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Spain’s Celta Vigo. In another early game, Romanian club FCSB won 1-0 away at Go Ahead Eagles, in the Dutch team’s debut in the competition. The hosts qualified by winning the Dutch Cup. In Bern, Morocco forward Anass Zaroury netted three goals and Karol Swiderski added another for Panathinaikos to rout Young Boys 4-1 after jumping out to a 3-0 lead after just 19 minutes. Saidy Janko pulled one back for Young Boys.

Also, Lyon won 1-0 away at Utrecht courtesy of a strike by substitute Tanner Tessmann and Porto beat Salzburg by the same score after another substitute, William Gomes, scored the winner in stoppage time. Agencies

