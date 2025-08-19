Europe Smash 2025: Sreeja Akula beats Manika Batra

NEW DELHI: Sreeja Akula overcame compatriot Manika Batra in a closely-contested Round of 64 women’s singles fixture at the Europe Smash 2025 on Monday. Sreeja won the match 3-2 (5-11, 11-9, 15-13, 10-12, 11-8) as the five-game thriller lasted for almost 45 minutes. The match began with both players poised at 5-5 in the first game, before Manika notched up six consecutive points to take the lead. The second game followed a similar script but it was Sreeja who nudged ahead. Despite Manika being on her compatriot’s heels, Sreeja restored parity in the match.

Sreeja took the lead in the match for the first time after saving two game points and prevailing over her opponent in the third game. Manika, in the fourth game, bagged five consecutive points before Sreeja caught up. This time too, score was levelled at 10-10 before Manika forced the match into a decider.

In men’s singles, Manav Thakkar beat Japan’s Hiroto Shinozuka 3-1 (12-10, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9) to advance into the Round of 32 stage. Agencies

