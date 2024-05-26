Europe tour: Indian junior women’s hockey team beat Belgium in shootout

Antwerp: The Indian junior women’s hockey team registered an emphatic victory against Belgium, winning the shootout 4-2 after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time during their Europe tour.

Kanika Siwach scored an impressive brace to lead India’s efforts in front of goal.

The Indian hockey team was quick to find their form and assert themselves in the first quarter. An early penalty corner for India resulted in Kanika Siwach sounding the boards to take the lead. Soon after, Kanika scored her second goal for the night in the same quarter to make it 2-0.

Maintaining their momentum, India saw through a goalless second quarter to restrict the Belgian unit and find themselves in a commanding position at halftime. Belgium found opportunities in the third quarter, including a crucial penalty corner, however, the Indian defensive unit managed to restrict Belgium and maintain the surplus.

In the final quarter, Belgium finally broke the shackles, scoring twice in quick succession to tie the score at 2-2, minutes before full-time. In the ensuing shootout, India emerged victorious to win the contest 2-2 (4-2 SO). The Indian junior women’s hockey team will play their next match against Germany in Breda on May 26. Agencies

