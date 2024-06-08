European Championship: Belgium stick with 25-man selection in its final squad

NEW DELHI: Belgium have already named 25 players -- one less than the number allowed for the tournament in Germany -- but invited Arne Engels and Mandela Keita to train with the squad this week, sparking speculation that one of them could be added by Friday’s midnight deadline. But Tedesco confirmed neither would be going to tournament.

“We have decided to go to the European Championship with 25,” he told a press conference.

“It’s all about the group spirit. I didn’t want to disappoint a young player. I have always been clear that we would go to Germany with 25.”

This is despite the coach confirming there remained question marks over the fitness of defenders Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate. The 37-year-old Vertonghen, who is Belgium’s most capped international with 154 appearances, is struggling to shake off a groin injury while left back Theate has an ankle injury.

“It won’t be long before Vertonghen is back. Of course it is not easy for him to be on the sidelines, but he is an important player in our selection,” said Tedesco, confirming Theate would be out for a while longer.

Tedesco confirmed that Bundesliga-based Koen Casteels will be the first-choice goalkeeper for Belgium, who are without Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois. Casteels will play in the last warm-up game against Luxembourg in Brussels on Saturday and also at Euro 2024. Agencies

Also Read: European Championship: Kylian Mbappe scores as France beat Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark register wins

Also Watch: