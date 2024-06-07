European Championship: Kylian Mbappe scores as France beat Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark register wins

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored late in his first game since joining Real Madrid to help France build momentum for the European Championship with a dominant 3-0 win over Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Mbappe, whose Madrid move was finally confirmed Monday, was a constant threat to Luxembourg’s hard-working defenders, but the France captain had to wait until the 85th minute before he could crown his performance with a goal.

Bradley Barcola made his France debut as a substitute and promptly won the ball, ran to the penalty, and drew in more defenders before laying the ball off for Mbappe to tuck inside the left post.

In Copenhagen, Christian Eriksen scored late to give Denmark a 2-1 win over Sweden. Mikel Oyarzabal scored a hat trick after the break to help Spain rout Andorra 5-0.

Belgium earned a 2-0 win over Montenegro, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring on his 100th appearance for the Red Devils. But a host of halftime changes almost cost the team. Leandro Trossard only sealed the win with a penalty in stoppage time.

Slovakia, Belgium’s Group E opponent at the Euros, enjoyed a 4-0 win over minnow San Marino.

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick to give Norway a 3-0 win over Kosovo. Neither country has qualified for Euro 2024. Agencies

