Real Madrid officially announce signing of Kylian Mbappe in five-year deal

Madrid: Spanish giant Real Madrid have officially announced the arrival of star player Kylian Mbappe on a five-year contract with the club that is valid till 2029 through a statement posted on their official website. Mbappe will be presented to Madridsta in a very special manner in July and is expected to be done in front of a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu following the end of the 2024 European Championship where he will be leading his national team, France. “Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” read the statement.

Madrid’s pursuit of the French international began in 2017 when Mbappe was in Monaco, but the move never materialised as PSG spent a massive fee of 180 million Euros to snare the youngster. The continuous flirtation between the Los Blancos and Kylian continued with the latter almost joining the club in 2022 before extending his contract with the Parisian side.

This news comes two days after Real Madrid lifted their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy. It is a new era for Real Madrid as they now possess one of the most potent and dangerous attacking lineups with Vinicius, Mbappe, and Rodrygo amidst their ranks. (IANS)

