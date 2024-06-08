European Championship: Spain announce 26-member squad for EURO 2024

MADRID: Spain announced its final 26-member squad for the Euro 2024 in a press release on Friday. The European Championship is scheduled to take place in Germany and begin on June 14.

Manager Luis de la Fuente left Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi and midfielders Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia out of his 26-man squad for the European Championship on Friday.

Cubarsi’s consistency and ability to play the ball out from the back made him one of the breakout players in La Liga this season. Yet that was not enough to earn him a spot at Euro 2024 as De la Fuente decided to stick with a more seasoned group of centre-backs in Robin Le Normand, Nacho Fernandez, Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian.

Former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez, who chipped in with a goal and an assist on his international debut at the age of 30 in Wednesday’s 5-0 friendly win over Andorra, was the surprise name in a squad that will travel to Germany with eight attackers. Agencies

Also Read: European Championship: Kylian Mbappe scores as France beat Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark register wins

Also Watch: