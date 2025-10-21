European Club Cup: Bodhana Sivanandan youngest to beat a World Champion

London: British chess prodigy of Indian origin, Bodhana Sivanandan, has achieved yet another remarkable feat, becoming one of the youngest players ever to defeat a former world champion. The youngster accomplished this during the European Club Cup in Greece. The 10-year-old from North London pulled off a stunning result on Sunday by defeating Ukraine’s former Women’s champion, Grandmaster Mariya Muzychuk, at the European Club Cup in Rhodes, Greece.

Born in London in 2015 to parents who moved from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, she became a Woman FIDE Master in 2024. In July 2025, at age 10, she achieved the status of the youngest chess player to earn a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) norm; the previous record holder was Hou Yifan, who accomplished it as an 11-year-old in 2005. IANS

