Serie A: Rafael Leao double sends Milan top with 2-1 win over Fiorentina

MILAN: Rafael Leao scored a double to fire AC Milan to a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday and send his side top of Serie A. Milan made the most of their title rivals' defeats - with Napoli losing 1-0 at Torino and AS Roma going down 1-0 at home to Inter Milan on Saturday - and Leao was the home side's returning hero on his first start of the season.

Fiorentina took the lead 10 minutes after the break when Robin Gosens bundled the ball over the line after Milan's defence failed to deal with Luca Ranieri's header across goal.

Leao's low strike from outside the area beat David de Gea for the equaliser eight minutes later and when Fabiano Parisi fouled Santiago Gimenez the Portuguese forward converted the penalty four minutes from time. Milan are on 16 points, one point ahead of the three-pronged chasing pack made up of Inter, Napoli and Roma. Fiorentina, managed by ex-Milan coach Stefano Pioli, are still winless this season and are 18th in the standings on three points. Agencies

Also Read: Injured Rodri to miss Villarreal, Villa games, confirms Pep Guardiola