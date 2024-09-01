Everton Sign Chelsea Striker Armando Broja on Loan with Option to Buy

Liverpool: Everton have signed Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan for the 2024/25 season with an option to make the move permanent next summer. The 22-year-old attacker, who has been capped 23 times by Albania, sealed a transfer deadline day move to Goodison Park after the Club submitted a deal sheet before the 11 pm (local time) cut-off to finalise terms.

Slough-born Broja is currently sidelined with a foot injury and will immediately link up with Everton’s medical team to complete his rehabilitation.

After completing the loan capture of Broja, Everton’s Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “Having monitored Armando’s journey for a number of years, we’re very pleased to have been able to bring him to the Club. Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked.”

“First and foremost, we will work with him to get him fit as soon as possible. Then, his addition will strengthen our options in the attacking department,” he added.

Broja made his senior Chelsea debut against Everton in March 2020, having first joined the west London club aged nine. IANS

