Manchester United sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Manchester: Manchester United have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, subject to registration.

Uruguay International has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend it for a year. Last season Ugarte, 23, won the league and cup double with Paris Saint-Germain before playing every game at Copa America and being named in the team of the tournament, taking his tally of international caps to 22.

Since the start of the 2022/23 season Ugarte has averaged the second-highest number of tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s major leagues.

As per reports, he joins for an initial fee of £42.1 million, with the possibility of an additional £8.4 million in bonuses. IANS

Also Read: Crystal Palace Secure Trevoh Chalobah on Season-Long Loan from Chelsea

Also Watch: