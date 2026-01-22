Ex-England spinner Norman Gifford dies at 85

London: Former England and Worcestershire left-arm spinner Norman Gifford has died at the age of 85 after a long illness, the England Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday. Gifford was a key player during Worcestershire’s golden era, helping the team win the County Championship in 1964 and 1965. He later took charge as captain, leading Worcestershire to the County Championship title in 1974 and the Sunday League crown in 1971.

At the international level, Gifford played for England in 15 Test matches and two One-Day Internationals between 1964 and 1973. His ODI appearances came during the 1980 Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in Sharjah, where he captained England at the age of 44, becoming the oldest captain in men’s ODI history. With several senior players unavailable, including regular skipper David Gower, Gifford took on leadership duties. Although England lost both matches against Australia and Pakistan, the veteran spinner stood out with figures of 4 for 23 in the game against Pakistan.

After his time with Worcestershire, Gifford joined Warwickshire, where he captained the team for five seasons before retiring from professional cricket in 1988 at the age of 48. His contributions are honored through the Norman Gifford Trophy, contested by Worcestershire and Warwickshire during their Vitality Blast matches.

Gifford also served as Worcestershire’s club president and later received an Honorary Vice Presidency for his long service and commitment.

During his Test career, the slow left-armer took 33 wickets, including a notable five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Karachi. Known for his accuracy and control, he had an impressive economy rate of 1.99 and finished with a bowling average of 31.09.

Despite his skills and consistency, Gifford’s England career was limited due to competition from players like Tony Lock and the younger Derek Underwood. Although Gifford and Underwood briefly played together during the 1972–73 tour of the subcontinent, Underwood’s rise ultimately reduced Gifford’s chances at the international level. (IANS)

