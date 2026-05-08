Excess complimentary ticket demand forced BCCI to shift the final from Bengaluru, says Saikia

Guwahati: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the decision to move the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final out of Bengaluru was compelled by Karnataka State Cricket Association’s demand for complimentary tickets far in excess of the mandated quota.

As per the convention, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning IPL 2025, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was to host Qualifier 2 and Final. But the BCCI announced on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will instead host the final on May 31.

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will host Qualifier 1 on May 26, while the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will stage the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on May 27 and 29, respectively.

“As per IPL protocol, all state associations receive a 15 percent allocation of their total capacity as complimentary tickets. But we have come to know from various sources that during the hosting of the IPL league matches, the Karnataka State Association is taking much more than 15 percent complimentary tickets.

“So, we put an email to them requesting them to give us the exact information, and what will be their requirement that we have stated in our email on May 1 in a very specific manner that ‘You are entitled to get the 15 percent of the total capacity tickets as complimentary and nothing beyond can be done and all other tickets has to be sold online for the general public.’”

“That is the mandate of the Honourable Supreme Court also because their particular percentage of the tickets must go to the general public so that all common people should get a full opportunity to buy tickets and watch the IPL matches and other BCCI matches,” said Saikia on Thursday.

Though the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) said they were willing to host the games at the venue, who hosted five league games of RCB this year, and that the BCCI decided without any formal communication, Saikia revealed the demand of giving tickets to MLAs and MLCs meant the governing body asked for tickets beyond its usual brief, thus paving the way for Ahmedabad to host its fourth IPL final in five seasons. IANS

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