Venkatesh Prasad elected as Karnataka State Cricket Association President

Bengaluru: Former India fast bowler Prasad has been elected as the new president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), whose elections were held in the AGM at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Former India cricketer Sujith Somasunder has been chosen as vice president while Santosh Menon has been elected as the secretary, a role he held from 2019 to 2022. B.N.Madhukar has been elected as the Treasurer, while BK Ravi from the rival KN Shanth Kumar panel got the Joint Secretary’s post.

Prasad, who served as KSCA vice president from 2010 to 2013 after playing 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, had said his ‘Team Game Changers’ panel, who made a clean sweep in the elections, had the aim of reviving the focus on cricket in the state and restoring the M Chinnaswamy Stadium's reputation as an international venue. IANS

