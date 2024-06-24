Arunachal Olympic Association Celebrates International Olympic Day with a Focus on Sports Development

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) marked International Olympic Day with fervor and recognition for outstanding district associations at Golden Jubilee Stadium in Papum Pare district. The event held on Sunday showcased dedication to sports excellence and youth empowerment across region.

AOA honored several district Olympic associations including Upper Siang Shi-Yomi Leparada and Papum Pare for exceptional contributions to sports promotion within their communities. This acknowledgment underscored their pivotal role in nurturing athletic talent and fostering a culture of sportsmanship.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated his government's unwavering commitment to sports. And youth development. He highlighted the recent approval by state cabinet of "Arunachal Olympic Sports Mission" aimed at grooming future Olympians from state. The mission initially focuses on boxing, badminton, Taekwondo, Weightlifting and archery aiming to bolster Arunachal Pradesh's presence on national and international sporting stage.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini echoed these sentiments. He emphasized pivotal role of sports in enriching youth engagement and empowerment. His remarks underlined concerted effort to expand sports infrastructure and opportunities across the state were addressed.

AOA President Taba Tedir emphasized transformative power of sports. It fosters unity and excellence. The day's theme 'Let’s move and celebrate' resonated with over 300 participants. From 13 regional schools they joined prominent sports figures. Mentors led a series of events, and demonstrations also occurred.

Highlighting day’s festivities Arunachal Pradesh Football Association received special recognition. Its outstanding organizational efforts were noted. Event featured captivating demonstrations of karate and taekwondo. Local athletes showcased skill and determination.

The day culminated in friendly football match between CM XI and AOA XI. Sports Minister Kento Jini captained CM XI. AOA President Taba Tedir captained AOA XI. AOA XI emerged victorious with 2-1 score.

The International Olympic Day celebration in Arunachal Pradesh not only honored achievements in sports. It also reaffirmed state’s commitment to nurturing vibrant sporting culture. Initiatives such as Arunachal Olympic Sports Mission gain momentum. The future looks promising aspiring athletes across region have newfound opportunities and support.