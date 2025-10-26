‘Extremely sorry for this incident’: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issued a statement on the Australian cricketers’ molestation case and condemned the “unfortunate event.” Notably, two female Australian cricketers were molested by a motorcyclist in Indore when they were walking to a nearby cafe from their hotel.

“This is a very unfortunate event that has taken place. Nobody expected this kind of thing to happen because India is such a hospitable country. This should not have happened with any of the guests of the country. So, we are extremely sorry for this incident, which is an unfortunate one.”

“We are also happy that the police have taken prompt action in nabbing the culprit at the earliest. I hope law will take its course to punish the culprit who has been nabbed. We will also ensure that, although there is already a security ring within all the visiting teams during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, but we will revamp it and we will ensure that no such things happen in future. We also hope everything will go smoothly for the remaining World Cup games,” Saikia told IANS. IANS

