FA Cup: Newcastle United, Luton win, as sixth-tier Maidstone United stun Ipswich

LONDON: Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn scored as Newcastle United knocked Fulham out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 fourth-round victory and sixth-tier Maidstone United stunned Championship Ipswich Town on Saturday night.

Cauley Woodrow netted a last-gasp goal as Luton Town won 2-1 at Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion crushed Sheffield United 5-2 in all-Premier League clashes.

Newcastle, runners-up in last season’s League Cup, will play in the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time in 18 years.

Longstaff scored in the 39th minute at Craven Cottage, pivoting to plant a shot into the net after Fulham struggled to clear a corner. Fulham players screamed for a handball in the build-up, but the goal stood.

Burn doubled Newcastle’s lead in the 61st minute after keeper Marek Rodak did well to push away Sven Botman’s header, but the ball fell to the left back who fired home to the delight of the visiting support including former Newcastle great Alan Shearer.

Luton’s Woodrow, who broke his hand during the match, netted in the 96th minute when he smashed a close-range shot past keeper Joao Virginia to seal their 2-1 victory in front of a stunned Goodison Park crowd.

Vitaliy Mykolenko’s 39th-minute own goal had put Luton ahead before Jack Harrison cheered the Everton faithful with an equaliser in the 55th minute, hammering in a low shot that Luton keeper Tim Krul allowed to let slip through his hands.

Joao Pedro netted a hat-trick including two goals from the penalty spot to lead Brighton to an emphatic win at Sheffield United.

Leicester City knocked out Championship rivals Birmingham City 3-0 thanks to goals by Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet. Adam Randell scored the equaliser for Plymouth Argyle to force a replay with fellow Championship side Leeds United after a 1-1 draw.

Maidstone shocked Ipswich, who are second in the Championship table, with a 2-1 victory at Portman Road, knocking out a side 98 places above them in the English football pyramid. Maidstone are the lowest ranked team left in the competition. Agencies

