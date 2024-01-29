FA Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers win at West Bromwich Albion

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers ran out 2-0 winner in its FA Cup fourth-round match at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, but only after the match was interrupted due to clashes involving the two sides’ supporters.

Wolves was leading 2-0 when projectiles were hurled on to one end of the pitch in the 82nd minute, sparking a brawl in a corner at The Hawthorns.

Fans spilled on to the pitch, prompting players to leave the field. After a suspension of 38 minutes, the players returned and the match resumed, with the clock reset to 77 minutes 10 seconds, the time that Matheus Cunha had scored Wolves’ second goal. Agencies

