FA Hails Argentina’s ‘Extraordinary’ Feat After Reaching Second Successive World Cup Final

ATLANTA: After Argentina secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup final, the Football Association (FA) congratulated La Albiceleste for their journey to a summit clash. In a letter addressed to the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, the FA president, Debbie Hewitt extended her congratulations to all members of the Argentine Football Association, in a gesture of institutional recognition between two of the most traditional federations in world football, the AFA stated in its release.

In the message, Hewitt highlighted that “Argentina once again demonstrated the quality, character and pride that make it one of the great nations of football” and described reaching a second consecutive World Cup final as “an extraordinary achievement”. IANS

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