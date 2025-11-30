Faf du Plessis opts out of IPL, confirms participation in PSL

New Delhi: Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has chosen not to participate in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has decided not to put his name in the auction pool, with the event set to take place next month.

Du Plessis, who has represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) throughout his IPL career, played for the Delhi Capitals in the tournament’s previous edition and was also named Axar Patel’s deputy. However, he was among the seven players released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

The former RCB captain has now opted out of the 19th edition of the cash-rich event, announcing that he’ll ‘take on a new challenge’ and play the forthcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Agencies

Also Read: Ayush Mhatre to lead India in U19 Men’s Asia Cup