Ayush Mhatre to lead India in U19 Men’s Asia Cup

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday named India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup to take place in Dubai from December 12.

India, who are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and two other teams that will join them through qualifiers, will be led by Ayush Mhatre in the continental tournament. Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Qualifier 2.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently displayed his hitting prowess in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, will continue to spearhead the top-order batting for India. Vihaan Malhotra has been named India’s vice-captain in the tournament.

India have put together an exciting squad showcasing some of the brightest young talents poised to shine on the international stage. The team is further strengthened by four standby players; Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, and Aditya Rawat, who add depth and reliable backup support.

India enter the tournament as eight-time champions, the most titles by any country in the competition. India missed out on the title last year after losing to current holders Bangladesh in the final. IANS

