Faridun Davlatov's Late Brace Stuns FC Goa in AFC Challenge League Clash

NEW DELHI: Faridun Davlatov ended FC Goa’s winning hopes with a late brace as Regar-TadAZ won 2-1 in their AFC Challenge League match at the Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium in Kuwait on Saturday.

Christian Borrego gave Goa the lead within eight minutes, and the Indian Super League (ISL) side maintained a composed defence, looking for a narrow win. However, Davlatov came off the bench in the 80th minute to disrupt the defensive shape of the Gaurs with his runs. And four minutes into his substitution, he found the net, and then completed the comeback in second-half stoppage time.

The Gaurs will face Fortis three days later at the same stadium before locking horns with Al-Qadsia on October 23. Agencies

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