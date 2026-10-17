Indian Super League: Miguel winner secure 2-1 win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant

NEW DELHI: Mohun Bagan Super Giant overcame a listless first-half display to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday. Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira scored for Bagan in front of a thin crowd largely backing the visitors.

Delhi’s lone goal came via Lalrinliana Hnamte. It was set up by left-back Manoj Mohammad, who spotted Hnamte’s angled run and duly found the midfielder with a lob over the Bagan defence.

Hnamte, who had earlier taken a shot from distance, controlled the aerial pass with his chest and cushioned his finish past Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

The Kolkata giant pressed hard for a response once the second half began, with Anidudh Thapa coming close to an equaliser in the 50th minute. The midfielder should have at least forced a save from the Delhi custodian, but his left-footed shot was slightly off target.

Thapa was able to make amends six minutes later by turning provider. Having received a pass on the right side of the 18-yard box, he teed up Rahul Bheke for a shot close to goal. While Bheke only managed to get an outstretched leg on the ball, Erwin was in the right position to latch on.

In the 60th minute, Bagan went ahead. Lalengmawia Ralte, commonly known as Apuia, did the hard work with a twinkle-toed run through a cluster of Delhi players. His subsequent pass for Miguel allowed the Brazilian to open up his body and slot the ball into the net. IANS

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