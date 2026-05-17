Fatima Sana to Lead Pakistan Squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Fatima Sana retained as captain for the global tournament to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

The squad will also participate in a preparatory tri-series in Ireland featuring co-hosts Ireland and West Indies ahead of the World Cup.

Among the selected players, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen, and Tasmia Rubab are set to feature in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time. IANS

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