FC Barcelona confirm exit from European Super League project

Barcelona: Spain's most successful football club FC Barcelona has confirmed on Saturday that they are withdrawing from the European Super League, in a major blow to a project which has struggled to get off the mark from its inception. Barcelona put out an official post on X informing about their exit. 'FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project, ' the club wrote in a statement.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had hinted in January that the club were ready to move on, urging would-be Super League clubs to "return to UEFA".

The Super League initiative, first unveiled in April 2021, was a breakaway competition proposed by twelve of Europe’s top clubs. Founding members included Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Super League's aim was to give elite clubs greater control over revenue streams and offer an alternative to UEFA’s Champions League, but it faced major backlash from the fans and the authorities, due to which all the English clubs left after 48 hours of its launch, leaving only Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus alone. IANS

