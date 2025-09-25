FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi out for 4-5 months

Madrid: FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be out of until February or March after he underwent an exploratory operation on his right knee. The Barcelona website explained on Tuesday evening that Gavi “has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus,” adding that the “recovery time is estimated at around 4-5 months.”

Gavi suffered the injury in training before last international break and had been following a “conservative” treatment that had not given the necessary results.

He underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee.

The injury is to the same knee where Gavi suffered a torn cruciate ligament while playing for Spain in November 2023, which kept him out of action for a year. IANS

