WTA 250 clay tournament: Elina Svitolina, Haddad Maia end their seasons early

NEW DELHI: Former No. 3-ranked Elina Svitolina said she will end her tennis season early because she is “not in the right emotional space.”

“I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” Svitolina said in a post on Instagram, which was followed by a statement on the WTA Tour’s website.

“I don’t feel ready to play, so I am therefore ending my season here,” she added.

Svitolina, now ranked 13th, said she needed time to rest and recharge.

“When I step back on the court, I want to fight with everything I’ve got and put my best self on the court for the fans, for the game and for myself,” she said.

Svitolina had a strong 2025, finishing with a 35-14 record and one title, the WTA 250 clay tournament in Rouen, France, in April. She also had quarterfinal showings at the Australian and French Opens.

But after reaching the quarterfinals in Montreal, she lost her first match in Cincinnati and her first-round match at the U.S. Open. After her loss to Naomi Osaka in Montreal, Svitolina spoke out about receiving hateful online abuse from frustrated gamblers.

