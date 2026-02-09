FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad win at La Liga

Madrid: FC Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Mallorca on Saturday to move four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga ahead of Real Madrid’s visit to Valencia on Sunday.

Vedat Muriqi went close to putting Mallorca ahead in the first half and should have scored from close range, but Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 28th minute when the ball fell kindly to him in the area. Lamine Yamal scored a powerful strike from outside the box just after the hour and Marc Bernal added a third with a left-footed finish following a surging run into the Mallorca area.

Real Sociedad continued its excellent form under Pellegrino Matarazzo with a 3-1 win at home to Elche, who slip into the relegation battle.

Luka Sucic opened the scoring for the home side in the 24th minute before going off injured five minutes later. Mikel Oyarzabal doubled the lead in the 37th minute, before former Real Sociedad forward Andre Silva pulled a goal back five minutes later. Orri Steinn Oskarsson sealed the win with a late third. Agencies

Also Read: FC Barcelona confirm exit from European Super League project