FC Barcelona Thrash Elche 5-0 to Launch La Liga Title Defense

Madrid: FC Barcelona kicked off its La Liga title defense with a convincing 5-0 win away to Elche on Sunday. Barcelona took an early lead from the penalty spot through Raphinha, and debutant Karim Adeyemi doubled the advantage before halftime following an assist from Raphinha.

New signing Anthony Gordon came on as a second-half substitute before providing assists for Raphinha to score his second of the game and for Fermin Lopez to tap home Barcelona’s fourth.

Lopez rounded off the scoring with an excellent individual goal in the 79th minute.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who has expressed a desire to leave the club, was greeted by a chorus of boos and whistles when his name was read out ahead of the home game against Villarreal.

Atletico opened the scoring through Marc Pubill’s excellent shot, but two penalties saw Villarreal turn the game around through Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze, with Robin Le Normand sent off after fouling the Georgian striker.

Giuliano Simeone rescued a point for Atletico with a solo goal five minutes from time.

Also on Sunday, Enes Unal’s 81st-minute goal gave Getafe a 1-0 home win over Racing Santander.

Osasuna hosts Levante, while Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna meet in a game between promoted sides on Monday.

“Five goals against this team is good, Elche play fantastic football,” Boss Hansi Flick told reporters.

“We are really happy that we won 5-0, three points, this is a fantastic start for us. It give us the confidence we need for the next matches.” “I’ll leave that to the president,” said Raphinha, when asked if Barca needed to sign a number nine. “I am comfortable (anywhere) on the pitch.” (IANS)

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