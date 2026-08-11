Julian Alvarez Ends Transfer Speculation by Reporting for Atletico Madrid Pre-Season Medicals

Madrid: Argentina international Julian Alvarez eventually reported back for pre-season training at Atletico Madrid after the end of his holidays following the World Cup finals.

Alvarez has been the subject of constant transfer speculation this summer ever since saying in a press conference while with the Argentina national team that he believed that the best thing for both himself and Atletico was for the club to sell him this summer.

FC Barcelona has openly pursued its interest in Alvarez in recent months, and there was speculation that he could miss the start of his pre-season to try and pressure Atletico into agreeing a sale, but the 26-year-old reported for medical tests on Monday morning along with Spain internationals Marcos Llorente and Alex Baena and Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso, reports Xinhua.

Alvarez is expected to report on Wednesday to work with the rest of the Atletico Madrid squad, which has been on a brief pre-season tour to South Korea.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid had a few days back confirmed the signing of South Korean international midfielder Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain. IANS

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