FC Green Valley Register 2nd Win in 3rd Protech Guwahati Premier Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley notched up their second victory in the 3rd Protech Guwahati Premier Football League, defeating United Chirang Duar 2-1 in their third Group B match at Judges Field today.

United Chirang Duar took an early lead in the 10th minute through Malsa Wmzela. However, Green Valley staged a strong comeback, equalizing in the 33rd minute via Wungramchm PS before H. Robinson Khongsai netted the winner in the 69th minute, securing full points for his team.

In the first match of the day, Pride East Mavericks and Oil India Limited played out a goalless draw, sharing the points.

