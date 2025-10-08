Fenesta Open: Kaustubh Singh and Taanish Nanda make winning starts

New Delhi: Top seed Kaustubh Singh of Uttar Pradesh and fourth seed Taanish Nanda of Chandigarh advanced to the second round of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in the Boys’ U-14 Singles category at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kaustubh showed his quality by defeating Hariharan Mahamuni 9–2 in just under an hour. The Uttar Pradesh player won straight eight games after Hariharan won the first game and dropped only two games in the entire contest, and sealed victory with consistent baseline control and sharp serves.

Taanish also delivered an excellent performance, blanking Rishav Prasad 9–0. He did not lose a single game, breaking his opponent’s serve at every opportunity while maintaining a flawless rhythm on his own delivery.

Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd. and held under the aegis of the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open continues to showcase India’s most promising junior talent. (IANS)

