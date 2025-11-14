Fergus O’Neill commits to Nottinghamshire until 2027

Nottingham: Australian seamer Fergus O’Neill has signed a contract that will see him return to Trent Bridge during the 2026 and 2027 County Championship campaigns. O’Neill will play County Championship cricket for Nottinghamshire from April to June for both of the next two seasons.

The 24-year-old made waves with a productive first foray into county cricket this summer, claiming 21 scalps in just four games at a miserly 17.90 apiece, including two five-wicket hauls.

“I’m keen to come back and make sure our momentum keeps rolling! Trent Bridge is a great place filled with great people, where I’ve had success,” said O’Neill in a statement. “With all the success I had, and we had as a team, it was a simple decision for me to sign on for not just one, but another two years.” IANS

