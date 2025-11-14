Sports

PCB announces revised schedule for tri-nation series involving SL, Zimbabwe

PCB releases revised tri-series schedule with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe; all seven T20Is, starting Nov 18, to be played in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
Published on

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule of the tri-nation series involving hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, with the opening match taking place on November 18. All seven T20I matches, including the final, will now take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The opening game of the tri-series, which was initially scheduled to begin on November 17, will be played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on November 18. Each team will feature in four matches, with the top two sides qualifying for the final scheduled on November 29.

The T20I Tri-Nation Tournament, featuring Pakistan (hosts), Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, will serve as an important preparatory platform ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The slight change in schedule came after the two games of the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka were pushed by a day each after several team members had asked to return to Sri Lanka, following the suicide bombing in Islamabad. IANS

Also Read: Germany captain Joshua Kimmich ruled out of Luxembourg match

Pakistan Cricket Board
Tri-Nation Series

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com