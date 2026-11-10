Fermin Lopez brace powers Barcelona to 2-1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona: Fermin Lopez struck twice to help Barcelona come from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday and move three points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Spanish champion leads second-place Real Madrid, which beat Valencia 3-0 on Saturday, by three points, with Atletico third and a further two points off the pace.

Atletico took the lead in the 10th minute, slicing Barca’s defence open. Julian Alvarez crossed for Giuliano Simeone to turn home from close range.

Barca, despite its struggles, went level at the break, with a goal out of nowhere — Lopez’s path to the box was blocked, but the ball bounced loose to the midfielder, and he quickly smashed a strike past Jan Oblak.

Early in the second half, Alvarez lobbed a good chance over the crossbar when running in on goal.

The forward came to rue the miss when Barcelona took the lead. Yamal played a clever pass through Atletico’s defence, and Lopez kept his cool to beat Oblak. It was his seventh league goal in 11 top-flight appearances this season. Agencies

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