Fernandez free-kick earns Chelsea draw at Anfield, halts six-game Premier League losing streak

LONDON: Enzo Fernandez’s free kick secured Chelsea a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, ending the visitors’ six-game losing run in the Premier League and earning caretaker manager Calum MacFarlane a first point in charge.

Liverpool remained fourth in the table with 59 points from 36 games, a step closer to Champions League qualification, while Chelsea is in ninth with 49 points from the same number of matches.

Liverpool took the lead with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box by Ryan Gravenberch, but Chelsea improved on its recent limp performances and equalised when Fernandez’s set-piece eluded everyone and nestled in the bottom corner.

Both sides had efforts correctly ruled out for offside, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk struck the woodwork for Liverpool as it pressed for a late winner. Agencies

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