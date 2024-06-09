Fernando Alonso Tops Rainy Practice at Canada GP, Aston Martin Shines

NEW DELHI: Aston Martin’s double world champion Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap in a wet and wild practice at the Canada Grand Prix on Friday with both sessions run under a severe weather watch at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Alonso, 15th in the rain-hit first practice, took advantage of early dry conditions in the second with the Spaniard clocking a time of one minute and 15.810 seconds around the island circuit almost a half second ahead of Mercedes George Russell.

Canadian Lance Stroll, who grew up in Montreal and whose father owns the team, brightened up a dreary day for the home crowd posting the third best effort ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, winner two weeks ago in Monaco.

It was a promising start to the weekend for Ferrari with Leclerc third best in the morning session behind team mate Carlos Sainz, who was 13th best later in the afternoon. Agencies

