Lionel Messi Declares Argentina Favorites for Upcoming Copa America

Buenos Aires: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has declared the Albiceleste frontrunners to win the upcoming Copa America in the United States.

The reigning World Cup and Copa America champions will begin their title defense against Canada on June 20 before also facing Chile and Peru in the group stage.

“I think that Argentina is always the favorite,” Messi said in an interview with Argentine news service Infobae.

“Even before the current period [of success], Argentina was a candidate, just like Brazil. This Copa America will be no exception.”

The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward added: “I think all of the South American teams are very strong right now. Uruguay is very good, Colombia, Ecuador. Each game will be a tough contest and it’s going to be a very even tournament.”

Argentina will finalize their preparations for the world’s oldest continental football competition with friendlies against Ecuador and Guatemala on June 9 and 14. IANS

Also Read: Norway Chess 2024: Magnus Carlsen, Ju Wenjun clinch Norway Chess titles

Also Watch: