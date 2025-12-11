FIBA, NBA target 2027 launch for new European club basketball league

Geneva: International basketball association (FIBA) secretary general Andreas Zagklis has said that the world basketball governing body is working with the National Basketball Association (NBA) on plans to launch a new European club competition in 2027.

“I believe it will happen, but we need approvals by the respective boards of the NBA and the FIBA Central Board,” Zagklis said at FIBA’s annual media video conference.

“October 2027 is a realistic target. It is an ideal way of closing the curtain on the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Doha and moving into a new project that shapes the European club basketball landscape in a positive way,” Zagklis said on Tuesday.

In March, FIBA Europe and the NBA announced plans to launch a new professional men’s league in Europe featuring 16 teams. NBA Europe and Middle East managing director George Aivazoglou previously identified cities including London, Paris, Rome, Berlin, and Barcelona as potential hosts, though neither the official name nor launch date has been finalised, reports Xinhua. IANS

