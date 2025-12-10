India Secures Record Medal Haul at ISSF World Cup Final in Doha

Doha: World championship bronze medalist Zoravar Singh Sandhu finished seventh in the men’s trap final with seven hits in the first 10 targets, as India concluded their best-ever campaign at an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final (WCF) with a total of six medals, including two golds. Zorawar was the only Indian representative on the concluding Shotgun Day at the Lusail Shooting complex in Doha, which saw all four individual Shotgun finals played out on Monday.

Zorawar had made the finals cut, now up to eight from the earlier six under the new ISSF rules, with a qualifying score of 119, which gave him sixth place over 125 targets. In the now 30-shot final, he could not get his act together and was among the first two, alongside Italian Giovanni Pellielo, to bow out.

China topped the standings ahead of India, with four golds and nine medals. The USA, with their double gold in men’s trap and skeet on the day, came third.

Among India’s high points of the campaign was a stunning gold by Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women’s 25m pistol and a return to the top of the podium of Suruchi Phogat, who won the women’s 10m air pistol gold.

India also registered a first-ever double podium finish in an ISSF World Cup Final, when Sainyam took the first of three silvers from the campaign for India. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions and Anish Bhanwala in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol were the other silver winners. India’s lone bronze was won by the reigning world champion in the men’s 10m air pistol, Samrat Rana. (ANI)

