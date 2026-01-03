FIDE Ratings Awarded to Barnil and Dhishan by World Chess Federation

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The World Chess Federation has awarded FIDE Rating to Genius Chess Academy players Barnil Bhagabati and Dhishan Medhi in its latest rating list released on January 1.

Barnil got 1550 fide rating on the basis of his performance in 2nd T-Rera International Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament in Tripura. Dhishan Medhi got 1403 rapid rating on the basis of his performance 1st RGS All Assam Inter School Chess Tournament in Guwahati .

Genius Chess Academy conveyed its heartiest congratulations to all of them for their achievement.

