FIDE World Championship: Singapore Chess Federation to host Gukesh-Ding Liren match

Singapore: The Singapore Chess Federation has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024 between the Challenger D Gukesh from India and defending champion Ding Liren, announced the International Chess Federation on Monday.

The Singapore Chess Federation will host the match between November 20 and December 15, 2024. FIDE received three competitive applications for hosting the World Championship Match - from New Delhi (India), Chennai (India), and Singapore.

"We are delighted that for the first time in the history of FIDE, a match for the World Championship will take place in Singapore. Not only is Singapore one of the most iconic global tourist and business hubs, but it is also a thriving chess center with great ambitions and talent," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said in an official statement. (ANI)

Also Read: London to host the second edition of Global Chess League

Also Watch: