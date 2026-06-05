FIFA bans reusable water bottles at World Cup stadiums a week before kickoff

New Delhi: Just a week before the start of the World Cup, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 at locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA has updated its stadium policy, banning the use of reusable plastic water bottles inside the stadium.

The global governing body also said other types of bottles are also not permitted due to the risk of causing injury when thrown. Last month, FIFA in its official Stadium Code of Conduct mentioned that, “For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the stadium.”

Now according to the updated Stadium Code of Conduct, which was updated on June 2, FIFA said, “reusable water bottles may not be brought into the Stadium.”

As per the clause 3.1.11 of the official Stadium Code of Conduct, “bottles, cups, jars, cans or any other form of closed or capped receptacle that may be thrown or cause injury, as well as other objects made of glass or any other breakable material or especially hard packages or hard thermal boxes (for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the Stadium).” IANS

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