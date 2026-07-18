FIFA launches probe into Argentina players over ‘insensitive’ Falklands banner after WC semifinal win

New York: FIFA, football's world governing body, has launched an investigation over a controversial banner displayed by Argentina's players after their FIFA World Cup semifinal win against England in Atlanta on the disputed Falkland Islands, which had caused a war between the two countries a few decades back.

FIFA launched the probe after the Falkland Islands Government described as 'insensitive' the banner members of the Argentina team took out following their win against England, according to reports in the English media.

"The banner has sparked backlash from the UK, with many believing that it was offensive to the 255 British soldiers who were killed during the Falklands War in 1982," the Mirror newspaper said in a report.

A statement from the UK Government issued on Thursday morning reiterated: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are."

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, even called for any players who celebrated with the banner to be 'barred from' Sunday's final against Spain. The Falkland Islands Government has also written to football's global governing body, the report in the Mirror said.

"As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps," FIFA responded to the controversy. IANS

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